TD Asset Management Inc Sells 183,233 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,192,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183,233 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.53% of NiSource worth $54,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 41.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

