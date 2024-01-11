TD Asset Management Inc Sells 13,900 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Paychex worth $71,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.09.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

