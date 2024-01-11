TD Asset Management Inc Has $52.31 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,172 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.60% of Burlington Stores worth $52,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSE BURL opened at $196.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.41. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.11.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

