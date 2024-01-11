TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,421 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.29% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $54,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $280.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $285.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Truist Financial increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

