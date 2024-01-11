TD Asset Management Inc Buys 16,044 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Public Storage worth $75,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $295.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

