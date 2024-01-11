TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $57,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,598.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,533.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,352.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $911.10 and a 52-week high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

