TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 6,061 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of CoStar Group worth $52,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,059,000 after buying an additional 68,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.2 %

CSGP opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

