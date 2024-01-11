Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TMHC. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.60.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,311. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

