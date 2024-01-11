Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.0 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $159.21 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.53 and a twelve month high of $164.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.