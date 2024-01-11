Suncorp Group Limited (SUNPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.285 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.24.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
