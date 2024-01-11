Suncor Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 260,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 181,194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 783.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 151,469 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 693,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,677 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 351.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 157,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

