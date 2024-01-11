Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $144.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

