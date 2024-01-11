Strs Ohio Sells 50,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Wynn Resorts worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,170.52 and a beta of 1.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.91.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

