Strs Ohio Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $15,561,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $24,204,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $130.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. HSBC began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

