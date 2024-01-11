Strs Ohio Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE JCI opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 207,038 shares of company stock worth $10,836,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

