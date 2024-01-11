Strs Ohio Buys 11,566 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 15.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN opened at $228.74 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

