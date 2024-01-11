Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 106.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $1,030,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $74,152,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after buying an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE UHS opened at $156.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day moving average is $137.56.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

