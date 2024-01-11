Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $454,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $127.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

