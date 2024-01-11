Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,994,000 after acquiring an additional 132,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $86.12.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

