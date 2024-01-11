Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $137.62 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

