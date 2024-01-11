Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,160 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,303,000 after purchasing an additional 717,795 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 138,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $216.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.86 and its 200-day moving average is $204.23. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.27 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

