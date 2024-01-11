StockNews.com Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRU. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.47.

TransUnion Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TRU stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.81%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

