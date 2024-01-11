StockNews.com Lowers MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $45.41 on Monday. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43.
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
