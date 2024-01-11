StockNews.com Lowers MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $45.41 on Monday. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,199,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,310,000 after buying an additional 398,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 378.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,504 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,274,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $84,983,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 26.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,591,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,936,000 after purchasing an additional 328,388 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

