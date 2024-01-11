StockNews.com Lowers Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William P. Forbes acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ira Duarte acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $75,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William P. Forbes bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 285,000 shares of company stock worth $260,650. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

