StockNews.com Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $243.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

