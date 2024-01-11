StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

RBCN opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.