StockNews.com Downgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Hold

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.