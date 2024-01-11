StockNews.com Downgrades Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Sell

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

ALK opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

