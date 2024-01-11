Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of -0.19.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.