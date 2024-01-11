Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $110.05 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.95.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,835 shares of company stock worth $1,827,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.