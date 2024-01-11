Stifel Nicolaus Raises Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target to $15.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hut 8 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $537.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.97. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 327.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter worth about $3,697,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 127.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,473,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,207 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter worth about $3,429,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 2,375.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 964,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

