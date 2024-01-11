Stifel Nicolaus Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.38% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $1,417,432.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,391,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,353,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,433,161 shares of company stock worth $14,173,142.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 5,456.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
