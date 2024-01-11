Stifel Nicolaus Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $32.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Pinterest stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,204,628.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,037,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,293. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 48,172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,059.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,982,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 493,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 228,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pinterest by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,102,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after purchasing an additional 412,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

