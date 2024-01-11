State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STT. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

State Street Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of State Street by 8.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 148.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 483,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

