Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.50.

Standex International Trading Up 0.1 %

Standex International stock opened at $142.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Standex International has a 1 year low of $104.65 and a 1 year high of $168.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

