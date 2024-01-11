Southern (NYSE:SO) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SO opened at $71.83 on Thursday. Southern has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,572,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,343,000 after acquiring an additional 352,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after acquiring an additional 452,511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.