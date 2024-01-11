Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of DTC opened at $3.39 on Monday. Solo Brands has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $307.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Solo Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

