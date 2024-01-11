SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.350 EPS.

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of SGH opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SMART Global by 93.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth $64,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

