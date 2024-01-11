Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CSX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

CSX opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.