Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Service Co. International worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,899,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 238,439 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCI

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI stock opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.