Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) vs. Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTLW) Head to Head Survey

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTLW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Seagen shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Seagen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seagen and Artelo Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagen $2.30 billion 18.66 -$610.31 million ($4.01) -57.04 Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Artelo Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seagen.

This table compares Seagen and Artelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagen -32.61% -28.06% -20.92% Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Seagen and Artelo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagen 0 11 6 0 2.35 Artelo Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seagen presently has a consensus target price of $193.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.62%. Given Seagen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seagen is more favorable than Artelo Biosciences.

Summary

Seagen beats Artelo Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. The company also develops TIVDAK for metastatic cervical cancer and other solid tumors; Ladiratuzumab Vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 for metastatic breast cancer and solid tumors; Disitamab Vedotin, a novel HER2-targeted ADC; and SEA-TGT and SEA-CD70 for various cancer diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; Merck; and RemeGen, Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington. As of December 14, 2023, Seagen Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pfizer Inc.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Solana Beach, California.

