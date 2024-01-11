Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $224.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.55. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

