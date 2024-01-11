Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

SNY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

