Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 782 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

