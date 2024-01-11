Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

RHP opened at $111.83 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

