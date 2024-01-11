Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $123.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $86.36 and a 1-year high of $136.14.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

