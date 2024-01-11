Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $24.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 138.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after buying an additional 4,282,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after buying an additional 3,470,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $112,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.