Rover Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 17,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,920,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rover Group by 135.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,978 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Rover Group by 3,225.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,197 shares during the last quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd raised its stake in Rover Group by 135.0% during the second quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,838,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,972 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rover Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 218.00 and a beta of 1.95. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $11.10.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
About Rover Group
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
