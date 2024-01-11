Reviewing Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) and Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) and Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lululemon Athletica and Global Fashion Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica 1 4 25 0 2.80 Global Fashion Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus price target of $501.11, indicating a potential upside of 3.51%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than Global Fashion Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Global Fashion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica 10.89% 44.81% 26.13% Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Global Fashion Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica $9.19 billion 6.65 $854.80 million $7.86 61.59 Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Global Fashion Group.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Global Fashion Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness- inspired accessories and footwear. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets; interactive workout platform; yoga and fitness studios, university campus retailers, and other partners; license and supply arrangements; recommerce; and temporary locations, as well as through mobile apps and lululemon.com e-commerce website. It has operations in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, France, Ireland, Spain, Malaysia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear. It also provides associated ancillary services, such as marketing, technology, payment, warehousing, and logistics services; trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online retail and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner, and finance and investment holding company. The company operates through four e-commerce platforms, which include Dafiti, ZALORA, and THE ICONIC. Global Fashion Group S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

