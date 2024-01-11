Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $850.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REGN. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $906.16 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $924.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $840.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $807.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

